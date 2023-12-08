Appeal filed to cancel Faridpur-3 AL candidate Shamim's candidacy over 'dual citizenship'

TBS Report
08 December, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2023, 06:51 pm

Awami League candidate for Faridpur-3 seat Shamim Haque.
Awami League candidate for Faridpur-3 seat Shamim Haque.

Independent candidate for Faridpur-3 constituency AK Azad has lodged an appeal with the Election Commissio seeking the cancellation of Awami League candidate Shamim Haque's candidacy for the seat, alleging that Haque holds Netherlands' citizenship.

Azad's lawyer, Golam Kibria, submitted the appeal on behalf of him, on Friday (8 December).

Golam Kibria said, "Azad had previously filed a written complaint during the nomination selection process, providing information about Shamim Haque's dual citizenship. However, the returning officer validated Haque's nomination paper instead of nullifying it. The appeal has been filed challenges the decision."

Kibria presented evidence to the returning officer, including a photocopy of Shamim Haque's Netherlands passport, asserting that, according to Article 66(2) of the constitution and Article 12(1)(6) of the Representation of the People Order, 1972, Haque is ineligible to run for the position of Member of Parliament due to his foreign citizenship.

Kibria argued that Haque's failure to disclose this information in the affidavit under Section 12(2)(a) of the Representation of the People Order renders his declaration false and warrants the cancellation of his nomination.

Article 66(2)(c) of the constitution specifies that no person can be elected and remain a Member of Parliament if they acquire the citizenship of a foreign state or declare allegiance to a foreign state. A similar provision is included in Article 12(1)(6) of the Representation of the People Order.

Notably, the district returning officer cancelled the nomination of the Awami League candidate Shammi Ahmed in Barishal-4 constituency due to dual citizenship.

