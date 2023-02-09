Appeal filed against HC order that cleared GM Quader to perform party activities

Politics

TBS Report
09 February, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 12:20 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Expelled Jatiya Party leader and former MP Ziaul Haque Mridha today filed an appeal against the High Court (HC) order that stayed a lower court order barring GM Quader from party activities. 

Ziaul Haque Mridha filed for the appeal to the Appellate Divison on Thursday (9 February), his lawyer Helal Uddin said. 

The appeal might be heard at the chamber court of the Appellate Division on 12 February, he added. 

Earlier on Sunday (5 February), the High Court stayed an order of a Dhaka court for eight weeks that had asked Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader to refrain from party activities.

At that time, the court also asked the government to explain within four weeks why the lower court order would not be scrapped permanently. There will be no more bar for GM Quader to perform his duties as the chairman of the Jatiya Party following the HC order, his lawyer Sheikh Muhammad Sirajul Islam said. 

However, Ziaul Haque Mridha had said that he would file an appeal against the HC order.

On 19 January, a Dhaka court upheld the order of a Joint District Judge Court that had asked GM Quader to refrain from party activities after hearing an appeal filed by GM Quader.

Ziaul Haque Mridha filed a case seeking an order to refrain GM Quader from party activities on 4 October. In view of the plaintiff's application, the First Joint District Judge Court of Dhaka ordered a temporary ban on all party activities of GM Quader on 31 October.

Later Sheikh Sirajul Islam, Kalim Ullah Majumdar and several other lawyers appealed on behalf of GM Quader. The petition sought revocation of the ban order on GM Quader from serving as the chairman of the party as per the constitution.

