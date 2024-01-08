Any individual identifying as 'Canadian observer' is acting independently: High Commission

The government of Canada has not deployed any election observer to monitor Bangladesh's January 7 national election, the Canadian High Commission in Dhaka said.

"Any individual who identifies as a Canadian observer is acting independently," reads a message shared on social media site X on Monday (8 January).

Their views, said the Canadian High Commission, have not been endorsed by the government of Canada.

International observers from across the globe, including the US, Canada, Russia, and the OIC, expressed positive assessments of Bangladesh's national elections held on 7 January, largely characterising it as free, fair, and peaceful.

After observing the voting, most of them expressed their satisfaction with the electoral atmosphere and process and they congratulated the Election Commission.

A few of them, however, expressed concerns about voter turnout, terming it lower than desired.

Victor Oh, a senator of Canada, was also present during the briefing arranged by the Press Information Department (PID) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at a city hotel.

At least 10 delegations on Sunday held separate press conferences after visiting polling centres.