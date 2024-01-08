Any individual identifying as 'Canadian observer' is acting independently: High Commission

Politics

UNB
08 January, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 02:19 pm

Related News

Any individual identifying as 'Canadian observer' is acting independently: High Commission

“Any individual who identifies as a Canadian observer is acting independently,” Canadian High Commission in Dhaka said in a post on X

UNB
08 January, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 02:19 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The government of Canada has not deployed any election observer to monitor Bangladesh's January 7 national election, the Canadian High Commission in Dhaka said.

"Any individual who identifies as a Canadian observer is acting independently," reads a message shared on social media site X on Monday (8 January). 

Their views, said the Canadian High Commission, have not been endorsed by the government of Canada.

International observers from across the globe, including the US, Canada, Russia, and the OIC, expressed positive assessments of Bangladesh's national elections held on 7 January, largely characterising it as free, fair, and peaceful.

After observing the voting, most of them expressed their satisfaction with the electoral atmosphere and process and they congratulated the Election Commission.

A few of them, however, expressed concerns about voter turnout, terming it lower than desired.

Victor Oh, a senator of Canada, was also present during the briefing arranged by the Press Information Department (PID) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at a city hotel.

At least 10 delegations on Sunday held separate press conferences after visiting polling centres.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh National Election / Bangladesh / Canada / 12th JS Polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Style your winter wear with the trendiest boots

1h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Say goodbye to mosquitoes with Xiaomi Mijia Smart Mosquito Repellent

2h | Brands
According to reports, in 2023, over 80% of factories still have their captive power plants.Photo: Collected

Captive power is not cheap anymore. Then why won't industries let go?

6h | Panorama
Although males (59.9%) dominated among the hospitalised dengue patients last year, the fatality rate for females stood at 57.2% underscoring how the healthcare system fails to serve women from low-income households. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka women suffer more when climate change worsens the dengue situation

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Elections were free, fair and impartial - observers from 11 countries

Elections were free, fair and impartial - observers from 11 countries

14m | Videos
Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

2h | Videos
Farmers are not getting fair price for milk

Farmers are not getting fair price for milk

6h | Videos
Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not fast enough?

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not fast enough?

18h | Videos