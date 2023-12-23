Any conspiracy to foil election a seditious act: Law Minister

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on Friday said that any conspiracy to foil the election is a seditious act.

"As it is a seditious act, action will be taken as per the law against the plotters, " he was speaking at a rally in the Kormomoth area at the Moniond union under Akhaura upazila in Brahmanbaria this afternoon.

"What is being done by calling blockades, hartals and non-cooperation is treasonous. People of the country will win again in 2024 and fight against injustice," he said.

The minister also said that BNP-Jamaat has indulged in a conspiracy against the country. One of their leaders sat in London and ordered his party men to destroy the assets of the country. He urged people not to be afraid of these threats and make the next election successful.

Presided over by former chairman of Moniond Union Parishad, Md Kamal Bhuiyan, the rally was addressed by Akhaura Pourashava mayor and upazila Awami League general secretary Md Takjil Khalifa Kazal and Moniond union parishad chairman Md Mahbubul Alam Chowdhury Dipok.