Any conspiracy to foil election a seditious act: Law Minister

Politics

UNB
23 December, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 09:49 am

Related News

Any conspiracy to foil election a seditious act: Law Minister

UNB
23 December, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 09:49 am
Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: UNB
Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: UNB

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on Friday said that any conspiracy to foil the election is a seditious act.

"As it is a seditious act, action will be taken as per the law against the plotters, " he was speaking at a rally in the Kormomoth area at the Moniond union under Akhaura upazila in Brahmanbaria this afternoon.

"What is being done by calling blockades, hartals and non-cooperation is treasonous. People of the country will win again in 2024 and fight against injustice," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The minister also said that BNP-Jamaat has indulged in a conspiracy against the country. One of their leaders sat in London and ordered his party men to destroy the assets of the country. He urged people not to be afraid of these threats and make the next election successful.

Presided over by former chairman of Moniond Union Parishad, Md Kamal Bhuiyan, the rally was addressed by Akhaura Pourashava mayor and upazila Awami League general secretary Md Takjil Khalifa Kazal and Moniond union parishad chairman Md Mahbubul Alam Chowdhury Dipok.

Bangladesh / Top News

Law Minister Anisul Huq

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

1h | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

21h | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

21h | Panorama
Booming investment.Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

A multi-trillion dollar showdown over energy's future

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

15h | TBS World
India's ittar business booming by women entrepreneurs

India's ittar business booming by women entrepreneurs

13h | TBS World
Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

1d | TBS Stories
Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

1d | TBS SPORTS