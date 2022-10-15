Anti-India politics is BNP's old strategy: Quader

UNB
15 October, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 06:24 pm

File photo. Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: UNB
File photo. Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: UNB

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said doing politics centering anti-India and religious sentiments is BNP's old strategy.

"BNP is rumour-centric political party. Making falsehood following the strategy of Goebbels (German Nazi politician) is their only weapon," he told a press conference at his official residence here.

Noting that BNP's these strategies have become blunt weapons, Quader said BNP now uses 'religion card' that the Awami League never does.

He said BNP's call for banning the government reveals the party's inconclusive politics.

Any responsible political party having the minimum level of commitment to the country and the people cannot make such comments, he mentioned.
He said BNP's politics is similar to the proverb 'To make way for one's own destroyer".

The minister said when BNP was in power, they kept the country less of democracy behind the mask of democracy and now they want to walk on the same path.

BNP is making blind criticism of the government all the time and holding meetings, he said.

On the contrary, they are saying they have no rights to talk, he said, adding that BNP has made falsification as an art.

BNP wants to lead the country towards undemocratic path, turn it into a safe haven of terrorism and militancy and spread politics of communal hatred, he said.

