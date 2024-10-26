Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Nagorik Committee leaders meet Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
26 October, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 08:13 pm

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed and Joint General Secretary Shaheeduddin Chowdhury Anne accompanied Fakhrul during the meeting

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. File Photo: Collected
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. File Photo: Collected

Representatives from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee met BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today (26 October).

The seven-member delegation of the student leaders arrived at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office around 5:15pm for discussions on the country's latest situation, said BNP media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan.

He said BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed and Joint General Secretary Shaheeduddin Chowdhury Anne accompanied Fakhrul during the meeting.

Shairul said Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Convener Hasnat Abdullah, Spokesperson Umama Fatema, and Chief Organiser Abdul Hannan Masud, along with Jatiya Nagorik Committee Convener Nasiruddin Patoari and Spokesperson Samantha Sharmin, as well as Akhter Hossain were present.

