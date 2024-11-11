Anti-discrimination leaders don’t believe in building democratic society: Major Hafiz

Politics

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 06:07 pm

Maj (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed. File Photo/UNB
Maj (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed. File Photo/UNB

The leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement do not believe in building a democratic society, Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, former minister and member of the BNP Standing Committee, has said. 

"They may think that a few protests will fix the country; perhaps that's what their mentors teach them," he said at a discussion titled "Aspirations of 7 November and the Context of Today's Politics" at Dhaka Reporters Unity today (11 November). 

Hafiz said the Awami League's 16-year rule was a period marked by "severe misrule", claiming the leaders were busy glorifying Sheikh Mujib and his family, looting money, and laundering it abroad.

He added that the interim government's primary duty is to conduct fair elections and transfer power to an elected government. However, he noted that people in power often try to stay longer than intended.

He urged for immediate Election Commission reform, suggesting that only a neutral commission can conduct fair elections, where elected representatives can begin meaningful reforms.

However, he expressed support for the interim government but warned against long-term power retention, saying that no one should aim to stay in power for 10-20 years. 

"Those who were part of the Awami League's inner circle for the past 16 years, enjoying privileges, must be removed - not just by the interim government, but by political parties as well," he added.

He also alleged that pro-Awami League individuals have infiltrated advisory roles within the government, which he viewed as a potential obstacle to impartial governance.

The BNP leader criticised recent remarks by Sarjis Alam, coordinator of the anti-discrimination movement, on the significance of elections. 

Hafiz questioned, "Is voting so simple? It's the symbol of democracy. Wasn't the Liberation War in 1971 fought to establish rights to freedom of speech and voting?" 

He added, "Elections are essential, and dismissing this is rejecting democratic values."

