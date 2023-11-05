Another day of blockade ends in more arson, arrests 

Inter-district buses sit idly at the Gabtoli bus terminal in the capital as no long-route bus left the city on Sunday amid a countrywide blockade enforced by BNP and Jamaat. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Long-haul transport movement almost came to a halt on the first day of BNP-Jamaat's two-day blockade yesterday, which was also marked by burning of more than a dozen buses, hundreds of arrests and three injured policemen.

In 24 hours until Sunday evening, at least 14 buses were set ablaze across the country, according to the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Incidents of bus arson occurred in various locations including Shyampur, Demra, Mirpur, and Banglamator within Dhaka, as well as in Narayanganj, Gazipur, and Bhola.

The BNP says its vice chairmen Shahjahan Omar and Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, among 261 of leaders and activists, were arrested during the period. The party also claims 83 Jamaat activists were held.

Regarding the arrests, however, Law Minister Anisul Huq yesterday said BNP leaders were being arrested for their involvement in criminal activities, not for political reasons.

"They were not arrested for political reasons. They were arrested for their involvement in criminal activities. It has nothing to do with politics," he said.

Several top leaders of BNP, including Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee members Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Mirza Abbas have been arrested since the 28 October violence in the capital.

In protest, the opposition party called a hartal for 29 October.

After a day's pause, the party enforced a nationwide blockade from 31 October to 2 November. They again declared an additional 48-hour blockade for Sunday and Monday.

The blockade that started at 6am yesterday will end at 6am today.

BNP sources said the party may announce another 48-hour blockade from Wednesday to Thursday, leaving a pause on Tuesday.

Thin traffic in Dhaka

In the capital, as the day advanced, road traffic showed a slight increase, while rail operations continued as usual. However, due to a lack of passengers, approximately one-third of the launch services remained suspended.

Since morning, long-distance buses at Dhaka's Gabtoli and Sayedabad terminals remained idle, with many ticket counters closed.

Water and rail transport saw only a minimal number of passengers. While a few local buses circulated within the capital, private vehicles were scarce.

Alamgir Kabir, joint director of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, attributed the reduced number of departing launches at Dhaka's Sadarghat to the ongoing blockade, which has led to a decrease in passenger arrivals.

"In typical conditions, approximately 42 launches would be in operation from the port. However, only 20 launches have departed since the morning, while an additional 12 are still docked," he said.

Kabir further noted that many launches had to cancel trips due to the fewer number of passengers.

Moreover, shopping malls and stores in both the capital and districts were predominantly shuttered, and the streets witnessed reduced foot traffic.

Arson, clash

Pickets were seen torching vehicles in different parts of the country including the capital yesterday.

A passenger suffered burn injuries after miscreants set a bus on fire at Meradia area of Dhaka's Khilgaon. The injured was identified as Md Sabuj, 30, a resident of Merul Badda.

In Bogura, six people, including a BNP leader, sustained bullet injuries in a clash between police and blockade supporters on Dhaka-Bogura highway, reports UNB.

In Chattogram, a passenger bus was set on fire by pickets in the Katghar area of Patenga during dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the local BNP.

Chittagong city, north and south district units of BNP called the hartal to protest the arrest of BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury from Gulshan in Dhaka.

In Khagrachhari, miscreants set a truck on fire at Alutila in Khagrachhari district town.

Arrests and cases continue

According to the BNP office, with more arrests yesterday, 10 of its activists have been killed and 5,284 detained across the country since 28 October.

The Jamaat office claimed that three of their leaders had been killed and around 1,645 arrested during the period.

A total of 89 cases have been filed so far in connection with the arson and vandalism that took place in Dhaka since 28 October, a Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) official said yesterday.

"In those cases, a total of 2,172 BNP-Jaamat men have been arrested so far," DMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media and Public Relations) KN Niyoti Roy told The Business Standard on Sunday.

'Whole country now a prison'

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday said the prime minister has made the whole country a big prison now.

"A storm of arrests is going on all over the country. You [govt] are not sparing anyone from the national level to the grassroots in the arrest drives," he said.

He further said the ruling party is devising a "cruel plan" to eliminate the BNP from the country, aiming to once again hold "another farcical election".

He also claimed the Awami League's (AL) leaders and activists are setting vehicles and houses on fire to thwart the BNP's movement.

"Otherwise, during the 28 October rally, how did two trucks suddenly appear in front of the chief justice's residence? It was their plan. Their police and administration was behind it. They attacked the BNP's rally with their state power, police and RAB. Now they are harassing our activists by filing cases."