Another candidate withdraws nomination from B'baria-2 by-polls

Politics

TBS Report
18 January, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 03:47 pm

Another candidate has withdrawn nomination in the Brahmanbaria-2 by-elections, which is set to be held on 1 February.

Suspended Jatiya Party leader Ziaul Haque Mridha announced his decision on Wednesday (18 January) saying, "Even if I win the election, it will not be possible to deliver or implement the promises made to the voters over such a short period of time."

Earlier on 14 January, three candidates affiliated with the ruling Awami League withdrew their nominations from the by-elections.

After their withdrawal, four candidates including former BNP lawmaker Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan who was expelled from the party for disregarding party principles, are left to vie for the seat.

Politicians and voters in the constituency think that the withdrawal of nominations by these candidates will help Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, who resigned from the post of BNP chairperson's adviser last month, to be ahead in the race for Brahmanbaria-2 constituency which has been vacant since his resignation in December. 

Three other candidates who will vie Abdus Sattar are Jatiya Party's Abdul Hamid Bhasani, Jaker Party candidate Jahirul Islam Jewel and independent candidate Abu Asif Ahmed.

On January 1, BNP expelled Abdus Sattar after he collected nomination papers to contest as an independent candidate in the Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail and Ashuganj).

