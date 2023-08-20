Anandabazar report on India's communication with US about AL baseless: Fakhrul

TBS Report
20 August, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 10:20 pm

Anandabazar report on India's communication with US about AL baseless: Fakhrul

TBS Report
20 August, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 10:20 pm
Anandabazar report on India&#039;s communication with US about AL baseless: Fakhrul

Labeling the Anandabazar report regarding India's communication with the US about the Awami League as baseless, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said they have yet to find any authenticity of the news.

Mirza Fakhrul made the remarks at a meeting at BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's Gulshan office on Sunday.

The senior BNP leader branded the Awami League as a terrorist organisation and accused them of enforcing a police state of terror, asserting that the surge in cases of enforced disappearances, homicides, and arrests of BNP members is a deliberate action of the Awami League's electoral strategy.

In reference to the arrest of six Chhatra Dal leaders, Mirza Fakhrul said it is a new drama by the police, equipping individuals with weapons as part of their arrests.

"The police move implies that the Awami League government is setting the stage for extensive assaults, legal actions, and detentions. With their control over arms, the police, and all other state apparatuses, the government is capable of orchestrating any drama."

He demanded the release of the six Chhatra Dal leaders.

The BNP secretary general further accused the government of attempting to disqualify BNP leaders from participating in the elections, alleging that leaders and activists are being detained even after securing bail from the High Court, indicating a clear intention.

Furthermore, Mirza Fakhrul denounced the court's verdict against journalists Shafik Rehman and Mahmudur Rahman as a result of dictated rulings.

BNP to stage protests in Dhaka South tomorrow

"The leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliates will hold protest rallies tomorrow in every thana areas of Dhaka South to protest the arrest of its leaders and activists and demand their release," said Abdus Salam, convener of the Dhaka South city BNP, during a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan office yesterday.

Salam alleged that Dhaka South BNP Acting Member Secretary, Tanvir Ahmed, was arrested in Nayapaltan on Saturday night without any warrant against him.

"Tanvir was arrested by the police to create fear and panic. Earlier, Rafiqul Alam Majnu, member secretary of Dhaka South BNP, was arrested," he added.

