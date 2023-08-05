Analysts criticise role of US, EU regarding elections in Bangladesh

Speakers at a round table in Dhaka on Saturday criticised the role of the US and EU in Bangladesh's elections, terming it as a double standard.

Speaking at the discussion titled 'Bangladesh on way to the elections: assembly, violence and right to vote' organized by the Editors Guild of Bangladesh, Professor Dr Mizanur Rahman Khan, former chairman of National Human Rights Commission, accused the EU and US of igniting violence through their statements and visa policies.

"How they're [US and EU] behaving. The statements they issued, the visa policy they imposed – every time they fuelled violence. You may see that after the joint statement, the so-called opposition's protest turned violent. The EU and US are behind all these provocations," the former NHRC chairman said.

He also questioned their silence on issues such as Israel's atrocities on Palestine.

Economist Anu Muhammad highlighted that democracy and human rights are not the genuine agenda of the US and EU, citing their support for autocratic governments globally.

He suggested that the US is concerned about Bangladesh due to its changing dynamics in the region, where they can't solely rely on India to counter China.

Muhammad Nurul Huda, former Inspector General of Bangladesh Police, emphasised that ensuring the right to vote requires goodwill from politicians.

He also pointed out the challenges in maintaining law enforcement proportions during political processions.

Nayeemul Islam Khan, emitretus editor of Amader Notun Shomoy, said, "In fact, America is being provoked."

The US is being told that if it plays a role at this time, there will be a great impact on Bangladesh's democracy, he noted, adding, "The US is being asked to play a role and it is suspected that the country will probably not play as much role as the opposition hopes, influenced by India and other reasons."

Mozammel Babu, editor-in-chief of Ekattor Television and president of the Editors Guild, pointed out the schedule for the upcoming polls will be announced soon. However, consensus among political parties on major issues seems elusive.

"Amid the vacuum of consensus, this year seems to be the most foreign-intervened year regarding Bangladesh in world history. I don't think so there is any such foreign promptness in any other country," he said.

Khushi Kabir, a human rights activist, criticised the US for its double standards in dealing with India and Bangladesh, highlighting their silence on human rights violations in India.

Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, former foreign secretary, suggested a two-three-month government formed with the involvement of all parties to resolve issues within the constitution.

He stressed that the power ultimately belongs to the people, and discussions over protests and violence can implement the right to vote.

Former Foreign Secretary Md Touhid Hossain expressed concerns about the lack of dissent in the current political culture and the challenges of controlling the administration.

Mahfuza Khanam, a political analyst, pointed out that the demand for the resignation of the incumbent government by the BNP lacks a clear roadmap.