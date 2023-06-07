Amu’s remark on dialogue has no importance to BNP: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday said they are not giving importance to Awami League advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu's remark on dialogue to resolve political deadlock over the next general election,

Speaking at a press conference, he also said ruling party leaders' contradictory comments on the talks with BNP have also manifested how the government has now become unnerved.

"I don't want to give importance to this issue. I don't even want to talk about it," the BNP secretary general said as journalists sought his comment on Amu's comment on the dialogue.

As some journalists approached Fakhrul for his comment on the issue later in the afternoon, he said he did not know whether Amu has been made the official spokesperson of Awami League. "Why should we give importance to his statement? I don't want to make any comment on it."

Earlier on Tuesday, Amu said at a programme organised by the AL-led 14-party alliance at the AL headquarters on Bangabandhu Avenue that the door for dialogue with BNP is open.

"Let a representative of the UN come. We want to sit with the BNP face-to-face and see where the differences are," he added.

Meanwhile, BNP senior leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said the ruling party leaders' comments on talks are reckless.

Speaking at a programme at the Jatiya Press Club on Wednesday, he recalled that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a few days back said there is no question of holding talks with BNP on election as it is a terrorist party.

"Amir Hossain Amu yesterday [Tuesday] said they're ready to hold talks with BNP with the mediation of the UN. But Obaidul Quader [AL general secretary] today [Wednesday] trashed it. So, who is correct? In fact, they [AL leaders] have become unnerved and making reckless remarks," the BNP leader said.

Mosharraf said Awami League will continue to be unorganised in the days to come as the party's time is over. "People used to make unguarded comments when time is up."

He also said the ruling party must quit power by handing over power to a non-party caretaker government, paving the way for holding a fair and credible election.