Amir Hossain Amu show caused for breaching polls code

TBS Report
09 December, 2023, 05:05 pm
Amir Hossain Amu.
Amir Hossain Amu.

Amir Hossain Amu, the Awami League candidate for the Jhalakathi-2 seat, has been served a show cause notice by the Election Commission for breaching the election code of conduct.

The Commission has scheduled a hearing on 15 December, requiring Amu to provide an explanation as to why his candidacy should not be revoked.

The notice stated despite receiving a warning from the Jhalakathi deputy commissioner and returning officer, Amir Hossain Amu conducted two meetings on 8 December at the Nalchity Upazila Parishad hall room and Sheikh Russel Mini Stadium. The notice said there is evidence, including footage and pictures, depicting Amu addressing the rallies as a guest and seeking votes for himself.

"The actions are inconsistent with Election Code of Conduct 2008," the notice added.

The Election Commission seeks a clarification from Amir Hossain Amu regarding these alleged violations during the scheduled hearing.

Amir Hossain Amu / show cause / Bangladesh National Election

