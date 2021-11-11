Amid fears of violence, 835 unions go to polls today

Voting in the second phase of the Union Parishad (UP) elections begins Thursday with reports of violence from across the country. The polling booths will remain open for people to cast their vote from 8am to 4pm.

On 4 November, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda sought the cooperation of all political parties to keep the situation calm ahead of the elections.

Despite warnings from the Election Commission (EC), as many as 30 people have been killed and more than 400 injured in violence across various districts till the day before the election.

Speaking on the commission's preparations ahead of the second phase of the UP polls, Election Commissioner KabitaKhanam said, "All preparations have been made to ensure a peaceful environment for the polls. Additional law enforcement will be deployed at risky polling centres. The number of BGB on poll time duty has been increased as well. More executive magistrates will be on duty on voting day and hopefully the situation will be under control"

According to the election schedule, the second phase of voting was supposed to take place in 848 Union Parishads. However, voting in seven UPs has been suspended and cancelled in one union parishad, while all candidates in five UPs have been elected unopposed, leaving 835 UPs for the second phase of voting.

In the second phase, a total of 41,218 candidates are contesting the polls with 3310 for the post of chairman, 9161 for reserved women member positions, and 28,747 candidates are vying for the post of member. 81 candidates have been elected unopposed as Chairman in the second phase so far.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used in 20 Union Parishads in the second phase.

Election schedule announced for fourth phase

Meanwhile, the election commission on Wednesday also announced the election schedule for the fourth phase of the Union Parishad Polls. According to the schedule 840 UPs across the country will go to the polls on 23 December.

The deadline for candidates to submit their nomination is 25 November, nomination papers will be evaluated on 29 November, and appeals can be filed between 30 November and 2 December. The last date for withdrawal of candidacy is 6 December.

In the first phase, elections were held in 204 UPs on June 21, and 160 UPs on September 20. The third phase of the UP polls are slated for 28 November.