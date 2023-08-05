AL's special meet on Sunday to focus on polls strategies

The Awami League in its special extended meeting on Sunday will focus on how to win the upcoming national elections and strategies to counter the opposition.

The meeting will start at 10:30am at Ganabhaban with AL President Prime Minister Sheikh in the chair.

Several leaders of the party's policy-making level told The Business Standard that Sheikh Hasina will give instructions on resolving internal conflicts of the party at the grassroots level ahead of the polls.

The meeting has been called also to energise grassroots leaders before the elections.

According to party sources, Sheikh Hasina will listen to several grassroots leaders and then give an introductory speech. She is also expected to talk about the development of different areas.

Awami League Bogura District President Mujibur Rahman Majnu, who is already in Dhaka to participate in the meeting, told The Business Standard that the meeting will expedite the organisational activities of the party.

"Especially the leaders at the grassroot will get a boost when they meet the party chief. If anyone has grudges or there is any internal party issue, the meeting with the party chief will clear them up," he added.

"The most important thing is that this meeting will provide new energy to ensure the victory of Awami League in the next election by countering the kind of evil programmes the opposition parties are giving in the name of their movement," said Mujibur Rahman.

Mirza Azam, the party's organising secretary (in charge of Dhaka division), told TBS the meeting is part of the Awami League's tradition. "The party chief calls these extended meetings before every election to listen to various problems and to instruct grassroots leaders.

"Our campaign team is working on highlighting the government's development programmes. Further directions will be given in the extended meeting on Sunday."

The AL leader said that some of their partymen find it hard to accept if they fail to secure nominations. "There will also be a message in the meeting that they should forget all kinds of differences."

Several leaders of the party said there are various disputes among the leaders and workers within the party being in power for three consecutive terms. The party chief will give instructions to the grassroots leaders to unite ahead of the next elections, they said.

There also may be instructions for the party workers to highlight all the development activities of the government, they said.