AL's special extended meeting tomorrow

A special extended meeting of Awami League(AL) will be held at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official Ganabhaban residence at 10:30am tomorrow.

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting, said a press release.

Party's national committee, central working committee, advisory council, presidents and general secretaries of district, city, upazila, thana, municipality, lawmakers of Awami League and independent, zilla and upazila parishad mayors who elected in AL ticket and presidents and general secretaries of central committee of AL associate bodies will join it.

AL general secretary Obaidul Quader requested all to remain present in due time.

Marking the meeting, Dhaka Metropolitan Police has taken special measures for traffic management on that day.

As per the directive, invited guests will enter the gate number one of Ganabhaban through Bijoy Sharani and Lake Road of Jatiya Sangsad. Private vehicles of invited guests will have to be parked at the designated place of Bangabandhu International Conference Centre adjoining ground.

AL general secretary also urged all to abide by the DMP directives.

