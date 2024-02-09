AL's special extended meeting tomorrow

Politics

BSS
09 February, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 12:13 pm

Related News

AL's special extended meeting tomorrow

AL general secretary Obaidul Quader requested all to remain present in due time.

BSS
09 February, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 12:13 pm
Logo of Bangladesh Awami League. Photo: Collected
Logo of Bangladesh Awami League. Photo: Collected

A special extended meeting of Awami League(AL) will be held at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official Ganabhaban residence at 10:30am tomorrow.

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting, said a press release.

Party's national committee, central working committee, advisory council, presidents and general secretaries of district, city, upazila, thana, municipality, lawmakers of Awami League and independent, zilla and upazila parishad mayors who elected in AL ticket and presidents and general secretaries of central committee of AL associate bodies will join it.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

AL general secretary Obaidul Quader requested all to remain present in due time.

Marking the meeting, Dhaka Metropolitan Police has taken special measures for traffic management on that day.

As per the directive, invited guests will enter the gate number one of Ganabhaban through Bijoy Sharani and Lake Road of Jatiya Sangsad. Private vehicles of invited guests will have to be parked at the designated place of Bangabandhu International Conference Centre adjoining ground.

AL general secretary also urged all to abide by the DMP directives.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Awami League / meeting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ultimate goal is to create a full-fledged sports academy, which will ensure the permanent rehabilitation of street children. Photo: Courtesy

From the streets to the field: A sports academy that lets street children dream big

5h | Panorama
Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

22h | Features
The Shalban of North Bengal turned out to be a suitable habitat for Nilgais. Maintenance of the area can ensure that Nilgais continue to breed successfully here. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Can Nilgais walk through Bangladesh’s forests again?

1d | Earth
Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Residents of the border are returning home with fear

Residents of the border are returning home with fear

15h | Videos
Whatmore regrets leaving Bangladesh national cricket team in 2007

Whatmore regrets leaving Bangladesh national cricket team in 2007

16h | Videos
The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

20h | Videos
What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

20h | Videos