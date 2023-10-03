AL's peace rally begins in Aminbazar
The ruling Awami League has started its "peace and development" rally in Savar's Aminbazar this afternoon to protest "BNP-Jamaat's terrorism, militancy, anarchy, and anti-state conspiracies."
Around a thousand supporters of the Awami League, representing its district and upazila units, along with affiliated organisations, joined the rally which began at 3pm Tuesday (3 October).
Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader is scheduled to address the rally as the chief guest.
Additionally, Awami League presidium members Advocate Kamrul Islam, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, and Organising Secretary Mirza Azam will also join the rally as guests.
A large contingent of law enforcement personnel has been deployed at the rally venue to ensure security and maintain order.