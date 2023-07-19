Awami League holds peace and development procession in Dhaka

Politics

TBS Report
19 July, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 06:50 pm

Awami League holds peace and development procession in Dhaka

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader is scheduled to attend the procession.

TBS Report
19 July, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 06:50 pm
Awami League holds peace and development procession in Dhaka

The ruling Awami League staged a peace and development procession today from the Tejgaon Satarasta intersection up to Mohakhali in the capital. 

Thousands of leaders and activists of the ruling party participated the procession on Wednesday afternoon. 

The party leaders and activists gathered at Satrasta intersection with processions from different parts of Dhaka this afternoon.

A brief rally was held at Tajgaon. After the rally, the AL leaders and activists brought out the procession.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader joined the procession presided over by Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League President Sheikh Bajlur Rahman. 

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) also staged its march programme today to press home their one-point demand for the resignation of the government.

Dhaka South city unit of Awami League organised a procession yesterday that passed through Shahbagh, Kataban, Science Laboratory, and Kalabagan to reach Dhanmondi 32 from outside the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh.

