AL’s Nuruddin Chowdhury wins Papul’s seat

Politics

TBS Report
21 June, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 10:47 pm

In the Monday by-polls of Lakshmipur-2 constituency, Awami League candidate Nuruddin Chowdhury, won the MP seat formerly held by Mohammad Shahid Islam, alias Papul.

The voting began at 8 am and continued until 4 pm on Monday.

Nuruddin secured 1,22,557 votes, while his closest  rival, Jatiya Party candidate Sheikh Mohammad Fayez Ullah, got 1,868 votes, said Returning Officer Dulal Talukdar.

MP Papul's seat fell vacant on February 22, when he was convicted in a human trafficking case in Kuwait and sentenced to four-years in prison by a Kuwait court.

The Lakhsmipur-2 constituency consists of 10 unions in Raipur upazila, one municipality, and nine Sadar upazila unions, with 4,29,063 voters in all.

