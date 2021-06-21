AL’s Nuruddin Chowdhury wins Papul’s seat

In the Monday by-polls of Lakshmipur-2 constituency, Awami League candidate Nuruddin Chowdhury, won the MP seat formerly held by Mohammad Shahid Islam, alias Papul.

The voting began at 8 am and continued until 4 pm on Monday.

Nuruddin secured 1,22,557 votes, while his closest rival, Jatiya Party candidate Sheikh Mohammad Fayez Ullah, got 1,868 votes, said Returning Officer Dulal Talukdar.

MP Papul's seat fell vacant on February 22, when he was convicted in a human trafficking case in Kuwait and sentenced to four-years in prison by a Kuwait court.

The Lakhsmipur-2 constituency consists of 10 unions in Raipur upazila, one municipality, and nine Sadar upazila unions, with 4,29,063 voters in all.