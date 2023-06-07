AL's Khokon pledges to facilitate BSCIC activities

Abul Khair Abdullah alias Khokon Serniabat, the ruling Awami League-nominated mayoral candidate for the upcoming Barishal city polls, has pledged to facilitate activities of the Barishal BSCIC, alleging that the corporation struggled a lot due to lack of support from the city corporation.

"I am aware of everything about Barishal BSCIC from before. Its water supply was cut off, and the drainage system was not developed or maintained by the city corporation," he said on Wednesday.

"All the industries were in various difficulties due to the opposing of the city corporation," alleged Khokon.

"I will provide trade license to the BSCIC factories at the earliest possible time if I am elected mayor," he said, adding that he would also arrange modern facilities for the Barishal BSCIC.

"I know that the business people here are afraid of the city corporation. But the situation will be changed if I am elected," Khokon said further.

Industries of the BSCIC were not given trade license for the last two years, which is the first paper document for any kind of business and industry, said Awami League central leader Balram Poddar.

"I will relocate all the factories in Barishal from Dhaka and Gazipur, and create one lakh working opportunities if I get a favourable environment," said Mizanur Rahman, president of the Barishal BSCIC owners' association.