AL's international affairs sub-committee holds discussion to commemorate mourning day

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Awami League International Affairs Sub-Committee organised a special programme to commemorate the brutal killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family on 15 August, 1975 and the deadly grenade attack on the rally of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 21 August, 2004.

Begum Matia Chowdhury, MP, deputy leader of Jatiya Sangsad and Bangladesh Awami League praesidium member was present as the chief guest in the event held at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum, said a press release.

Abdur Rahman, a praesidium member of the Bangladesh Awami League, was present as a special guest.

Bangladesh Awami League Central Committee International Affairs Secretary Dr Shammi Ahmed gave a welcome speech at the event.

The programme was presided over by Mohammad Zamir, former ambassador and chairman of the International Affairs Sub-Committee of Bangladesh Awami League.

Ambassadors of various countries including USA, Canada, Australia, Germany, China, Kosovo, Argentina, Vietnam, Turkey and Bangladesh Awami League leaders were present at this time.

