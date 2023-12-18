AL’s Enamul fails to get back candidacy for Jashore-4 as HC dismisses writ

TBS Report
18 December, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 04:28 pm

A file photo of Enamul Haque Babul. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Enamul Haque Babul. Photo: Collected

The High Court (HC) today dismissed a writ petition by Awami League candidate from the Jashore-4 constituency Enamul Haque Babul challenging the Election Commission's (EC) decision to cancel his candidacy over loan default. 

The High Court bench of Justice M Iqbal Kabir and Justice SM Moniruzzaman passed the order today (18 December), effectively disqualifying Enamul from the election race.

Lawyer Shah Manjurul Haque represented Enamul in the court.

On 7 December, Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) candidate Sukriti Kumar Mondal of the same constituency filed an appeal against the candidacy of Enamul Haque Babul, accusing him of defaulting on a loan.

Awami League's independent candidate from the same constituency and current member of the parliament Ranajit Kumar Roy had filed a similar appeal with the commission.

Later on 13 December, the EC cancelled Enamul's candidacy as his name was on the loan defaulter's list.

