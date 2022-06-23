AL’s call for celebratory messages draws overwhelming response from grassroots

A huge number of people extended greetings to the Bangladesh Awami League on its 73rd founding anniversary by sending short messages and audio-visuals responding to call of the party.

On May 20, Awami League (AL) invited greetings from people marking the party's founding anniversary from its official Facebook page.

It also invited discussion and recommendations regarding the party's course of action.

A handful of selected audiovisuals were also shared on the verified Facebook account of Awami League.

Over 10 female footballers from Rangpur's Sadya Puskorini union area came to the national level of the game through their endeavors and some of them have been selected to get training in Portugal.



But once they lacked opportunities and even lacked a playground. Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina became aware of it.

Bangabandhu's daughter donated Tk 10 lac for 10 female players and also managed a playground for them.

People, in general, expressed their gratitude towards their leader for many such noble gestures that changed their lives.

Standing in front of Sadya Puskorini mini-stadium in Rangpur, Md Milon Mia, the coach of AFC Female Football Team said, "The establishment in front of which I am speaking is a gift from the honorable prime minister."

He said this mini-stadium is for female footballer in Sadya Puskorini area. Sports enthusiasts as well as people from all walks of life are happy with this gift, he added.

"Ten to twelve female footballers are playing for the national team under different age groups. Honorable Prime Minister donated Tk 10 lac for female footballers and transformed this area. It is rare in history," he said.

"On this occasion of Awami League's founding anniversary, let me extend heartfelt wishes to honorable prime minister and the party. At the same time, we expect for this party to form the government once more. We wish every success for the sports arena of Bangladesh so that it can stand with pride on the global sports arena," Milon Mia said.

Shahab Uddin Shihab, a Patuakhali Medical College student, said, "This medical college in Patuakhali was an earnest demand for the people in Patuakhali as well as 60 lac people of Southern Bangladesh."

"In that context, on February 25, 2012, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, while addressing a gathering, announced the establishment of Patuakhali Medical College to ensure people's access to healthcare. Then it was established as the country's 24th medical college. Consequently, people can receive treatment without having to go out of the district," he said.

He said, "We don't understand party, we are not taking any side. What people are concerned about are a better lifestyle and basic needs such as food, clothes, education, habitat, and health. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made a significant contribution to this end.

"Undoubtedly, Bangabandhu endowed us with independent Bangladesh and her daughter is advancing the country towards financial independence, following her father's legacy. Our best wishes for Awami League. Let our golden Bangladesh go ahead with the leadership of Sheikh Hasina," he said.

Female entrepreneur Mosammad Dilruba of Rangpur Sadar's UDDC said, "As a female entrepreneur, I thank honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. UDDC is the epitome of her initiative to digitize Bangladesh. Poor rural women make wonderful products such as Nakshi Katha.

"We capture pictures of their works and send them to Platform 101. Customers can pick that up according to their choice. By heart, we wish this party to form government once more. We wish them every success," she said.

Many such earnest wishes were published by Awami League's web team on the occasion of the party's founding anniversary.