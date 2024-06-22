AL's 75th founding anniversary tomorrow

The 75th founding anniversary of the ruling Awami League (AL), which led to achieving the country's independence through the 1971 Great Liberation War, will be celebrated nationawide tomorrow.



The party was established on 23 June 1949 as Awami Muslim League at Rose Garden in the capital's old part. But, later it appeared that the Bangladesh Awami League (AL) had a secular look.



The Awami League is one of the oldest, non-communal, largest and leading political parties in the country. The work of building a non-communal Bangladesh was first initiated by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



At the time of its establishment, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was in jail and he was made joint general secretary of the party then.

The AL has taken elaborate programmes, marking its founding anniversary.

Earlier, the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced a three-day programme to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary.

All registered parties will be invited to the founding anniversary programme.

Prime Minister and party President Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the platinum anniversary programme in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban tomorrow.

On the same day, a discussion meeting will be held at Suhrawardy Udyan at 3 pm followed by a cultural event.

Besides, a cultural programme will be held at Rabindra Sarobar and boat race and cycle rally will be arranged at Hatirjheel in the capital.

The founding anniversary of the country's oldest political party will be celebrated at each union and ward as well.