AL's 75th founding anniversary tomorrow

Politics

BSS
22 June, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 03:21 pm

Related News

AL's 75th founding anniversary tomorrow

BSS
22 June, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 03:21 pm
Logo of Bangladesh Awami League. Photo: Collected
Logo of Bangladesh Awami League. Photo: Collected

The 75th founding anniversary of the ruling Awami League (AL), which led to achieving the country's independence through the 1971 Great Liberation War, will be celebrated nationawide tomorrow.
 
The party was established on 23 June 1949 as Awami Muslim League at Rose Garden in the capital's old part. But, later it appeared that the Bangladesh Awami League (AL) had a secular look.
 
The Awami League is one of the oldest, non-communal, largest and leading political parties in the country. The work of building a non-communal Bangladesh was first initiated by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
 
At the time of its establishment, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was in jail and he was made joint general secretary of the party then.

The AL has taken elaborate programmes, marking its founding anniversary.

Earlier, the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced a three-day programme to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

All registered parties will be invited to the founding anniversary programme.

Prime Minister and party President Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the platinum anniversary programme in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban tomorrow.

On the same day, a discussion meeting will be held at Suhrawardy Udyan at 3 pm followed by a cultural event.

Besides, a cultural programme will be held at Rabindra Sarobar and boat race and cycle rally will be arranged at Hatirjheel in the capital.

The founding anniversary of the country's oldest political party will be celebrated at each union and ward as well.

Bangladesh

Awami League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

6h | Panorama
Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

1d | Mode
Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

1d | Panorama
Md Ismail Sikder, known as Mr Traveller has so far explored around 40 districts on bicycle. Photo: Courtesy

Come rain or shine, Mr Traveller pedals on

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Long term investment is less risky

Long term investment is less risky

51m | Videos
Benazir Ahmed's case is not the same as mine: Md. Asaduzzaman Mian

Benazir Ahmed's case is not the same as mine: Md. Asaduzzaman Mian

3h | Videos
An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

1d | Videos
Railway ticket vending machine has not been used even once in 2 months

Railway ticket vending machine has not been used even once in 2 months

6h | Videos