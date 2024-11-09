Allowing AL to hold rally will be first step in rehabilitating fascism: Anti Fascist Coalition

If the Awami League is allowed to hold a protest rally tomorrow, it will be the first step in rehabilitating fascism in the country, the Anti Fascist Coalition said today (9 November).

"We are concerned that within just three months of its ouster, the fascist Awami League has called for a rally in Gulistan to 'restore democracy'. This is utterly a farce and a dangerous conspiracy aimed at undermining the nation's security and stability through terror and chaos," the platform said in a press release.

It said, "Allowing them to engage in any public political activities before the genocide trial is concluded is an insult to the sacrifices of the martyrs of the uprising."

The platform also called upon the government to ensure trial of those involved in the mass killing during the mass uprising and to ban all political activities of "fascist" Awami League and its associates bodies until the end of the trial.