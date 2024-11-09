Allowing AL to hold rally will be first step in rehabilitating fascism: Anti Fascist Coalition

Politics

TBS Report
09 November, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 10:05 pm

Related News

Allowing AL to hold rally will be first step in rehabilitating fascism: Anti Fascist Coalition

TBS Report
09 November, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 10:05 pm
Allowing AL to hold rally will be first step in rehabilitating fascism: Anti Fascist Coalition

If the Awami League is allowed to hold a protest rally tomorrow, it will be the first step in rehabilitating fascism in the country, the Anti Fascist Coalition said today (9 November).

"We are concerned that within just three months of its ouster, the fascist Awami League has called for a rally in Gulistan to 'restore democracy'. This is utterly a farce and a dangerous conspiracy aimed at undermining the nation's security and stability through terror and chaos," the platform said in a press release.

It said, "Allowing them to engage in any public political activities before the genocide trial is concluded is an insult to the sacrifices of the martyrs of the uprising."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The platform also called upon the government to ensure trial of those involved in the mass killing during the mass uprising and to ban all political activities of "fascist" Awami League and its associates bodies until the end of the trial.

Awami League (AL) / fascist party / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

2h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

2h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

4 rugged pickup trucks you can now buy in Bangladesh

3h | Wheels
Photo: The Blouse House

Blissful blouses that make every ensemble shine

12h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How is China preparing to tackle Trump’s tariff policy?

How is China preparing to tackle Trump’s tariff policy?

1h | Videos
Ferry services suspended again on Aricha-Kazirhat route

Ferry services suspended again on Aricha-Kazirhat route

1h | Videos
Barcelona to earn 1.7 billion euros in Nike deal

Barcelona to earn 1.7 billion euros in Nike deal

3h | Videos
ICT entrepreneurs seek permission to open business establishments abroad

ICT entrepreneurs seek permission to open business establishments abroad

3h | Videos