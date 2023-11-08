Allow Khaleda Zia to seek treatment abroad: UN rights chief to PM Hasina

Politics

TBS Report
08 November, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 06:03 pm

Related News

Allow Khaleda Zia to seek treatment abroad: UN rights chief to PM Hasina

Turk said Khaleda Zia's release would be seen as "an important step towards political dialogue and reconciliation"

TBS Report
08 November, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 06:03 pm
File photo of Khaleda Zia. Photo: Collected
File photo of Khaleda Zia. Photo: Collected

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to release ailing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia for urgent medical treatment abroad.

"I appeal to your government to consider her [Khaleda] release to enable her to receive the urgent and specialised medical care that she requires outside of the country," the UN rights chief said in a letter, dated 1 November, to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Turk said Khaleda Zia's release would be seen as "an important step towards political dialogue and reconciliation", reports AFP. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The UN rights chief also asked the government "to prevent any arbitrary detention including detentions that could be perceived as politically motivated or might impact the environment for fair and credible elections".

Khaleda's condition not well enough to be discharged from hospital: Doctor

Khaleda Zia has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.

Since her conditional release in 2020, the 78-year-old former prime minister has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital under the supervision of a medical board. However, her health has not shown significant improvement.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Jail after a lower court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February 2018. Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.

Khaleda Zia's jail term suspension extended again by 6 months

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence on 25 March 2020, with the condition that she would stay in her Gulshan house and not leave the country. Since then, her release term has been extended every six months following the family's plea.

Bangladesh / Top News

Khaleda Zia / Khaleda's treatment / UN Human Rights / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

3h | Pursuit
Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

3h | Pursuit
Through Jahid&#039;s videos, one can watch the everyday life of sea-going fishes as well as many other tiny details of the fishing business. Photo: Courtesy

Mr Fisher: Taking viewers on a real time ride on a fishing vessel

7h | Panorama
Flags are seen ahead of the Arab League Summit in Algiers, Algeria November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

Pan-Arabism: The quest for Arab unity

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

1h | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

3h | TBS Stories
Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

5h | TBS Career
The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

21h | TBS World