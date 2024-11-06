All set to take Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment: BNP

All preparations have been done for taking Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia abroad for better treatment, the party said today (6 November).

Visa processing of all her entourage, including seven physicians of the medical broad formed for her treatment, has also been done, said BNP Standing Committee member and former minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.

He said if Khaleda Zia's physical condition and all other things remain okay, she will be first taken to London by a long distance specialised air ambulance on 8 November.

Later, she might be taken to a multidisciplinary health centre in the USA or Germany for liver transplant as per the advice of specialist physicians, he added.

Amir Khasru said several London hospitals have already been contacted for the treatment of the BNP chief.

He said a total of 16 people, including physicians and nurses, will accompany her.

Depending on availability of air ambulance, Khaleda Zia's journey may defer for one or two days, he said.

BNP Standing Committee's another member Salauddin Ahmed said Khaleda Zia will be taken abroad for treatment by an air ambulance having all kinds of medical support.

Former prime minister Khaleda Zia, 79, has been suffering from different ailments including liver cirrhosis, heart, lung, kidney and eye diseases, arthritis and diabetes.

She has been taking treatment from the capital's Evercare Hospital under the supervision of a medical board for a long.