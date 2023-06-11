All measures taken for free, fair and impartial election in Khulna and Barishal: EC Habib

Election Commissioner Md Ahsan Habib has said that all kinds of measures have been taken to make Khulna and Barishal city polls free, fair and impartial.

Also, strict legal action will be taken against anyone involved in election irregularities, said the election commissioner in a response sent to media regarding Khulna and Barishal city polls.

Ahsan Habib also mentioned that the Election Commission has taken a strict stance in enforcing the electoral laws since the announcement of the schedule.

Tomorrow (12 June), the voters of Barishal and Khulna City will elect their preferred candidate by exercising their right to vote. Voting will take place from 8am till 4pm using Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

He said, "On the day of polling, we will monitor the election directly through CCTV cameras. To ensure a peaceful environment for exercising the voting rights, the administration, police, law enforcement agencies and polling officers have guaranteed 100% compliance to our directions."

Stating that the message of the Election Commission was clear, this commissioner said, "We have created equal opportunities for everyone, and we have not given any leeway in case of irregularities and chaos in the election campaign. Checkposts have been set up to prevent entry of outsiders. I believe that the election of Barishal and Khulna City Corporation will be better than the election of Gazipur. If anyone is involved in irregularities, stricter legal action than in the past will be taken against them."