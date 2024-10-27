All martyrs from 2006 to 2024 must be included in textbooks: Jamaat chief Shafiqur

Politics

TBS Report
27 October, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 02:57 pm

Related News

All martyrs from 2006 to 2024 must be included in textbooks: Jamaat chief Shafiqur

The government must also provide public service jobs to the family members of all martyrs

TBS Report
27 October, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 02:57 pm
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman addresses a gathering at the Al Faruq Society in Sonadanga on 27 September 2024. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman addresses a gathering at the Al Faruq Society in Sonadanga on 27 September 2024. Photo: UNB

The names and stories of all those who fought and sacrificed their lives against fascism between 2006 and 2024 must be included in the textbooks for students so that the next generation can learn about their contributions, said Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman today (27 October).

The government must also provide public service jobs to the family members of all martyrs, he stressed while speaking at a view-exchange meeting with the families of the martyrs at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital.

"Sheikh Hasina was the mastermind who orchestrated the beating of people to death with oars on 28 October, 2006. After a long struggle, Bangladesh was liberated on 5 August, 2024.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"There is no way to console the families of the martyrs. As a party, we will always stand beside them," said the Jamaat chief.

"The killers won't be able to go scot-free. But we won't act like fascists. We want justice," he added.

Sheikh Hasina and her ministers used to say that at least five lakh Awami League leaders and activists would be killed in one night if their party ever fell from power. But that did not happen since 5 August, Shafiqur said. "We want them to be brought to book and face trial."

Addressing the meeting, BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed also said that the history of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of Awami League, is a history of killings and vote snatching.

"The court and the people will tell if Awami League has the right to do politics. People's wish is our wish too," Salahuddin said.

Top News

politics / Jamaat-e-Islami / Anti-Discrimination Student Movement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

2h | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

1d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

1d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Shanto set to step down from captaincy, who replaces him?

Shanto set to step down from captaincy, who replaces him?

1h | Videos
10 former ministers shown arrested in July-August genocide case

10 former ministers shown arrested in July-August genocide case

1h | Videos
Why are US allies in the Middle East under pressure after the Israeli attack on Iran?

Why are US allies in the Middle East under pressure after the Israeli attack on Iran?

2h | Videos
The US does not want an Iranian counterattack on Israel

The US does not want an Iranian counterattack on Israel

4h | Videos