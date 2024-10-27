All martyrs from 2006 to 2024 must be included in textbooks: Jamaat chief Shafiqur

The names and stories of all those who fought and sacrificed their lives against fascism between 2006 and 2024 must be included in the textbooks for students so that the next generation can learn about their contributions, said Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman today (27 October).

The government must also provide public service jobs to the family members of all martyrs, he stressed while speaking at a view-exchange meeting with the families of the martyrs at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital.

"Sheikh Hasina was the mastermind who orchestrated the beating of people to death with oars on 28 October, 2006. After a long struggle, Bangladesh was liberated on 5 August, 2024.

"There is no way to console the families of the martyrs. As a party, we will always stand beside them," said the Jamaat chief.

"The killers won't be able to go scot-free. But we won't act like fascists. We want justice," he added.

Sheikh Hasina and her ministers used to say that at least five lakh Awami League leaders and activists would be killed in one night if their party ever fell from power. But that did not happen since 5 August, Shafiqur said. "We want them to be brought to book and face trial."

Addressing the meeting, BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed also said that the history of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of Awami League, is a history of killings and vote snatching.

"The court and the people will tell if Awami League has the right to do politics. People's wish is our wish too," Salahuddin said.