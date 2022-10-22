All eyes on Khulna as BNP men defy odds to make rally successful

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 10:19 am

Bus, launch and train services from and to the district virtually snapped 

Photo: TBS
Hundreds of leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies – defying the road and water transport strikes and various other obstacles – have gathered in front of Sonali Bank premises ahead of the party's scheduled divisional rally for today (22 October). 

Party workers and activists, from different districts, including Jhenaidah, Chuadanga, Meherpur, Magura and Kushtia, started thronging the rally venue since Friday night (21 October) and were seen bringing out processions at regular intervals.

With bamboo sticks hanging national flags they took positions in different areas of the city while many had spent the whole night at the venue after failing to manage accommodation. 

Photo: TBS
Meanwhile, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the party's general secretary reached the Sonali Bank premises in Khulna at around 11am yesterday.

BNP leaders and activists claimed they had to defy obstacles, including hindrances from ruling Awami League men and its associate bodies and a shortage of vehicles, on their way to the rally.

To put things into perspective, Khulna transport owners have stopped inter-district bus movement and launch services while train tickets are also unavailable. 

Photo: TBS
BNP activists claimed that having no other choices, they started their journey towards Khulna soon after the announcement so that they could evade the transport strike. 

Some BNP men even took water and dry foods, including puffed and flattened rice, with them in fear that the hotels and restaurants might remain closed in Khulna on the rally day.

Earlier on 15 October, the same happened during BNP's divisional rally in Mymensingh.

They also alleged that police arrested some of its leaders in various old cases, apparently to refrain them from joining the mass rally. 

Photo: TBS
Denying such allegations, Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Commissioner Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan said, "We are not arresting any BNP leaders and activists. As per the routine work of the police, the accused are being arrested on warrants.

"Adequate security measures have been taken for the rally."

Earlier on September 28, BNP announced to hold public rallies in 10 divisional cities in protest against the killings and filing of cases against the party leaders and activists, price hikes of fuel and daily essentials and demanding the unconditional release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The party already arranged two massive rallies in Chattogram and Mymensingh while the third one will be held in Khulna on Saturday.

