Alal apologises, takes back remarks on PM

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 11:22 am

Alal apologises, takes back remarks on PM

BNP Joint Secretary General Moazzem Hossain Alal has offered an apology on Tuesday for his remarks on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said he is apologetic to anyone he hurt through any of his speeches.

According to a case statement, Alal made indecent remarks about the prime minister while addressing a programme on 1 October. He also criticised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointing to religious rituals and such remarks can create communal rage.

"I am undergoing treatment thousands of miles away from my homeland, as I have undergone a severe surgery. So, my family is keeping me away from any negative news", Alal said in a note.

"However, I got to know that one of my past speeches has given rise to controversy", he added.

He further said, "In the long 49 years of my political career I have never disrespected anyone, or hurt anyone's feelings or sentiment intentionally. But I am not above mistakes as a human."

Apologising to everyone who he hurt through his speech, he said, "I am taking back what I said in that speech. Stay well my homeland, stay peaceful Bangladesh."

On 12 December, Advocate Saiful Islam, president of Khulna District Lawyers Association filed a case against Moazzem Hossain Alal under the Digital Security Act over his offensive remarks about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

BNP leader Mosaddik Jaygirdar and 10-12 unnamed people have also been accused in the case.

