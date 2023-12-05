AL working to ensure flawless democracy in country: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the AL is working to ensure a flawless democracy in the country.

"The Awami League is working to ensure a flawless democracy in the country ... The quarter which wants to foil the polls by enforcing hartal and blockade is not any more of a democratic force," he told reporters.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said this while talking to reporters after paying tributes to Hossain Shaheed Suhrawardy by placing a wreath at his grave near Doyel Chattar in the capital, on the occasion of his 60th death anniversary.

He added, "I don't know whether absolutely flawless democracy or any perfect democracy exists anywhere in the world. But Bangladesh is working for it."

The AL is struggling to make the democracy of Bangladesh free from all sorts of defects and it has become possible to make an independent situation for the democracy in Bangladesh by dint of the personal efforts of the AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he observed.

Replying to a query of reporters on Awami League's Dhaka rally on 10 December, the AL general secretary said, "Awami Legaue decided to hold a rally on 10 December marking the Human Rights Day. But the decision was canceled as the Election Commission denied giving permission."

On the Human Rights Day, he said that the AL had a programme to hold a big rally at the South Gate of Baitul Mukarram, and now the rally will be held inside respecting the electoral rules.

Paying tributes to the memory of Hossain Shaheed Suhrawardy, Obaidul Quader said, "Hossain Shaheed Suhrawardy, a pioneer of democracy, was a fearless hero of the democracy."

Suhrawardy fought his whole life for democracy and served in jail many times by Pakistani forces, the AL general secretary added.

Awami League Presidium Member Dr Abdur Razzaque, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary BM Mozammel Haque and Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, among others, were present.