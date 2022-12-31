AL workers thwart BNP's attempt to sow chaos: Hasan Mahmud

He also said that the BNP has adopted the policy of bootlicking foreigners and expects officials from various states or embassies to speak on their behalf

The BNP-Jamaat attempted to cause major chaos in Dhaka in the name of a mass procession, but they were thwarted by the resoluteness of AL leaders and activists, according to Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud.   

"Nevertheless, Jamaat-e-Islami, the BNP's main ally, attacked police officers. They failed due to the police force's patience," he said while talking to reporters at his Chattogram residence on Saturday. 
 
"Actually, on 10 December, BNP realised that the majority of people are not on their side. They have been disappointed since then. That is why they are attempting to cause mayhem. Their politics is entirely based on deceit," he went on.  
 
He also said that the BNP has adopted the policy of bootlicking foreigners and expects officials from various states or embassies to speak on their behalf. That didn't help either, added the minister. 
 
Hasan Mahmud said the BNP's politics revolves around causing chaos. "That will not be tolerated by the people of the country". 
 
He also stated that BNP set cars on fire on December 10th and will do so again if given the chance. 
 
Mentioning that he dealt with the sabotage of BNP in 2013-15, he also said, "We know what BNP wants to do and how much they can do. We also know how to handle it." 
 
The BNP and 32 other like-minded opposition parties staged a procession of showdowns Friday in different parts of the capital, by way of the first joint programme in what is being billed as a collective movement to take down the incumbent government and set the stage for free and fair elections. 
 
They also separately announced sit-in programmes across the country on January 11 as their next course of action, to press home their 10-point demand, including the resignation of the current government and formation of a polls-time caretaker government. 
 
BNP brought out a massive procession from in front of the party's Nayapaltan area. It ended at Moghbazar after parading different roads through Bijoynagar, Kakrail, Shantinagar and Malibagh intersections. 
 

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud / BNP

