AL won't get even 10 seats under caretaker govt: Fakhrul in Khulna showdown

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said ruling Awami League is against the poll-time caretaker government system as the party will face a humiliating defeat in upcoming election under a neutral government.

"There will be no sign of the Awami League if the next election is held under the caretaker government. They [Awami League] will not get even 10 seats," he told a raging rally of BNP in Khulna Saturday.

The rally was the third in a series of recently launched divisional level programmes by BNP.

Ahead of the programme, abrupt strikes cut off passenger transports to the divisional city by road and waterways since Friday. But defying the odds, the BNP rally on Saturday turned into a mass gathering eventually.

Starting at 11am, the rally continued till afternoon as BNP pushed for four key demands – unconditional release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, upcoming national polls under a non-partisan caretaker government, controlling the rising prices of essentials and ending persecution of BNP men.

The political programme was largely peaceful except for a few minor incidents.

There was not much obstruction by cops either. They took positions at key points of Khulna metropolis and had only been checking whether the BNP activists were carrying sticks to the rally.

At the rally, Fakhrul alleged that the government is trying to hold another election in the same style of 2014 and 2018 to hang onto power without people's votes.

In the last three parliamentary polls, the ruling Awami League won more than 200 seats out of 300. The election in 2008 was held under the caretaker government as the next two in 2014 and 2018 were held under the ruling party.

Political analysts praise the 2008 election for being largely fair. On the other hand, a boycott by the BNP-led opposition in 2014 and electoral frauds in 2018 marred the parliamentary polls.

The BNP leader said no fair and credible election will be held without a caretaker government. "That's why Sheikh Hasina must go. This regime has destroyed all the achievements of the country."

Travelling 170km by boats to join the rally

On the eve of the BNP rally, a transport strike was imposed on Friday abruptly suspending inter-district bus and launch services. Subsequently, boats on Rupsha and Jailkhana terminals – known as the key entrance to Khulna – stopped carrying passengers across the River Rupsha.

But despite the strike, thousands of people had already gathered in Khulna since Thursday night.

From at least ten adjacent districts, BNP men congregated in several areas of the city. Many gathered at the venue at Sonali Bank Chattar in the city in the wee hours of Saturday.

On Saturday morning, the leaders and activists swamped the streets and started marching towards the venue. They said that they come to Khulna by rickshaws, easy-bikes or on foot.

The party-men said they had to live on bread and bananas on Friday night and would have the same menu on Saturday too as restaurants and shops in the city were closed.

The Business Standard districts correspondents reported that BNP leaders and activists from Kashimari union of Shyamnagar upazila of Satkhira district headed for the rally by trawlers on Friday evening. After a staggering 170km boat journey, they reached the venue on Saturday.

Ashikur Rahman, a BNP leader of Jashore district, said he came to the rally on Friday night in a truck hiding underneath its cargo cover. "We didn't find any restaurants open nearby. About 70 people in our group spent the night on bananas and bread. We will eat the same during the day."

At the rally, the activists were carrying portraits of their party founder Ziaur Rahman, former prime minister Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman. Many were carrying the sheaf of paddy – the election symbol of BNP.

They had been chanting anti-government slogans as political songs from the loudspeakers were igniting the BNP supporters.

The central BNP leaders reached the venue on Saturday morning. In a symbolic manner, they kept a seat empty on the stage for BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia. The rally spread to a radius of 2km.

Strike, or the same old trick?

In the series of rallies in divisional cities, BNP's first programme was held in Chattogram which saw a huge crowd. Khulna-like transport strikes cut off the public transport to Mymensingh before the second rally was held there.

A similar transport crisis surfaced ahead of the BNP rally in Khulna.

BNP leaders have been alleging that the government had artificially isolated the venues by supporting the transport owners to disrupt the political programmes.

But like the previous occasions, both transport leaders and ruling leaders have rejected the allegation.

Mizanur Rahman Mizan, president of Khulna Bus Owners' Association and also a ruling party leader of the city, claimed there is no connection between the transport strike and BNP rally.

The bus owners strike covers a number of demands to the authorities including a ban on non-motorised vehicles on highways.

He said they had been in talks with the authorities about the issues and also had a few meetings in the last one month.

"Look, we have no issue if the BNP holds a peaceful rally. If they don't make a mess, why should we," he told The Business Standard.

Asked about the sufferings of the southern region people thanks to the strike even on Saturday that coincided with the National Road Safety Day, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said why the bus owners have enforced strike in Khulna is not the government's concern.