AL won’t get even 10 seats if election is held under caretaker govt: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said Awami League is now against the caretaker government system as it will not get even 10 seats if the next election is held under such an administration.

Speaking at a massive public rally, he also alleged that the government is trying to hold another election in the same style of 2014 and 2018 to hang onto power without people's votes.

"People won't accept any other system, except the caretaker government, (to oversee the next polls). Why don't you want to accept this demand? Because you know that you won't have any existence and you won't even get 10 seats if the election is held under a caretaker government," Fakhrul said.

He said it was Awami League that enforced hartal for 173 days for the introduction of the caretaker government, but the party itself annulled the system assuming office to cling to power.

As part of the party's planned divisional programmes, Khulna city unit BNP arranged the rally on the Sonali Bank premises in the city. The rally spread to a radius of two km.

The BNP leader said no fair and credible election will be held without a caretaker government. "That's why Sheikh Hasina must go. This regime has destroyed all the achievements of the country."

He also said their party has no other alternative to continuing the movement to establish a government of people by ousting the 'dreadful fascist 'and 'authoritarian' regime.

