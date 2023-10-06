AL won't be allowed to form govt through 'walkover' again: Fakhrul

Politics

UNB
06 October, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 09:59 pm

Related News

AL won't be allowed to form govt through 'walkover' again: Fakhrul

UNB
06 October, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 09:59 pm
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks at a rally in Dhaka on Friday (6 October). Photo: UNB
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks at a rally in Dhaka on Friday (6 October). Photo: UNB

Dismissing the prime minister's comments in her Ganabhaban press conference on the next election, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said Awami League will not be allowed to form the government again through "a walkover".

"They [AL] are trying to form the government further in an empty field -- what we call a walkover," he said while speaking at a rally in Dhaka on Friday (6 October).

Fakhrul said the government is trying to deceive people and fool them by uttering falsehoods.

"They [govt] started saying loudly again that 'we will conduct a free, fair, and impartial election as per the constitution.' The Awami League president said the same thing in her press conference at Ganabhaban," he said.

The BNP leader, however, said the government is facing obstacles this time from the democratic countries of the Western world in implementing its 'evil' plans.

"They [Western countries] are saying elections with a walkover will not go on. This time there should be a fair and free participation election," he said.

Fakhrul said their party's stance is clear that no credible election can be held under Hasina and her government.

A faction of Gono Odhikar Parishad, led by Nurul Haque Nur, arranged the rally at Fakirapool Culvert Road Crossing demanding the restoration of democracy and voting rights.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she should not be lectured about the arrangement of free and fair elections as it has been her party, Bangladesh Awami League, which established the voting rights of the people in the country.

Speaking at a press conference at her official residence Ganabhaban, Hasina wondered why so many questions arise now regarding the election: "Has it become a matter of headache for all that a country has progressed so rapidly?"

Fakhrul said around 45 lakh leaders and activists of BNP have been implicated in "false" cases during the AL reign. "They've now created a special cell to dispose of these cases very quickly and punish the opposition leaders... this is a sign of their fair election."

He said their party has launched a simultaneous movement with other opposition parties to realise their one-point demand that includes the resignation of the government and holding the next polls under a non-partisan neutral government.

The BNP leader called upon people from all walks of life to wake up and take to the streets in unison to protect the country and get rid of "misrule, repression and plundering".

He alleged that the government is not allowing ailing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to go abroad for advanced treatment with a motive to kill her.

Fakhrul said the prime minister's indecent comment on Khaleda's illness has clearly demonstrated that she wants the BNP chief "to die".

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

13h | Features
Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

1d | Earth
The allure of Kanjivaram never ceases to captivate onlookers. Photo: Farabi Tamal. Sharee: Lusso Bella.

Kanjivaram: Softness of silk enamoured in metallic sheen

4h | Mode
There are 21 lakh buildings in the 1,500 square kilometres under Rajuk, six lakh of which are five-story and above. Around 30% of these six lakh buildings are vulnerable. Photo: TBS

An uptick in mild quakes. Are we on the precipice?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

1d | TBS World
Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

1d | TBS World
Why do people from all districts go to Chittagong to eat Mejjan?

Why do people from all districts go to Chittagong to eat Mejjan?

4h | TBS Food
Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

1d | TBS Entertainment