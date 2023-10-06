AL won't be allowed to form govt through 'walkover' again: Fakhrul

Dismissing the prime minister's comments in her Ganabhaban press conference on the next election, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said Awami League will not be allowed to form the government again through "a walkover".

"They [AL] are trying to form the government further in an empty field -- what we call a walkover," he said while speaking at a rally in Dhaka on Friday (6 October).

Fakhrul said the government is trying to deceive people and fool them by uttering falsehoods.

"They [govt] started saying loudly again that 'we will conduct a free, fair, and impartial election as per the constitution.' The Awami League president said the same thing in her press conference at Ganabhaban," he said.

The BNP leader, however, said the government is facing obstacles this time from the democratic countries of the Western world in implementing its 'evil' plans.

"They [Western countries] are saying elections with a walkover will not go on. This time there should be a fair and free participation election," he said.

Fakhrul said their party's stance is clear that no credible election can be held under Hasina and her government.

A faction of Gono Odhikar Parishad, led by Nurul Haque Nur, arranged the rally at Fakirapool Culvert Road Crossing demanding the restoration of democracy and voting rights.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she should not be lectured about the arrangement of free and fair elections as it has been her party, Bangladesh Awami League, which established the voting rights of the people in the country.

Speaking at a press conference at her official residence Ganabhaban, Hasina wondered why so many questions arise now regarding the election: "Has it become a matter of headache for all that a country has progressed so rapidly?"

Fakhrul said around 45 lakh leaders and activists of BNP have been implicated in "false" cases during the AL reign. "They've now created a special cell to dispose of these cases very quickly and punish the opposition leaders... this is a sign of their fair election."

He said their party has launched a simultaneous movement with other opposition parties to realise their one-point demand that includes the resignation of the government and holding the next polls under a non-partisan neutral government.

The BNP leader called upon people from all walks of life to wake up and take to the streets in unison to protect the country and get rid of "misrule, repression and plundering".

He alleged that the government is not allowing ailing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to go abroad for advanced treatment with a motive to kill her.

Fakhrul said the prime minister's indecent comment on Khaleda's illness has clearly demonstrated that she wants the BNP chief "to die".