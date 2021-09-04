AL wins landslide victory in Sylhet-3 bypolls

Politics

TBS Report
04 September, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 09:53 pm

AL wins landslide victory in Sylhet-3 bypolls

Awami League candidate Habibur Rahman Habib secured a landslide victory in Sylhet-3 bypolls held today. 

He won the election getting 65,312 more ballots than his nearest competitor.  

The AL candidate who vie the election under boat symbol received 90,064 votes while Jatiya Party candidate Atiqur Rahman Atiq came second getting 24,752 votes. 

Returning Officer and Sylhet Deputy Commissioner M Kazi Emdadul announced the election results following the completion of ballot counting on Saturday night. 

The returning officer named Habibur Rahman Atiq as winner unofficially. 
 

