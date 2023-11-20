AL will soon leave the 'fake' election field: 12-party alliance

Leaders and activists of 12-party alliance bring out procession in the capital’s Nightingale intersection on Monday, 20 November 2023. Photo: Collected

Top leaders of the 12-party alliance claimed Awami League leaders have started selling nominations among their activists to line their own pockets and the AL would soon "flee" from the field of the "fake" election.

During a demonstration in the capital's Nightingale intersection, leaders of the alliance conveyed their firm belief that a joint movement led by opposition parties, including BNP, Jamaat, and the 12-party alliance, would effectively defeat AL in its electoral agenda.

"Awami League knows very well that they will not be found anywhere if the final movement of like-minded parties, including BNP, Jamaat and 12-party alliance, begins," the leaders said.

Highlighting the participation of entertainment personalities in the election nomination process, they said both local citizens and the international community had rejected the polls, which had "visibly" been turned into a partisan affair of Awami League.

At the demo during the ongoing nationwide hartal, the leaders accused the ruling party of orchestrating plans to financially cripple the nation.

"Certain AL leaders, facing sanctions, are secretly returning to the while many of them seek ways to flee the country. These ominous signs will lead to the country's financial ruin."

Key speakers at the rally included Jatiya Party (Zafar) Presidium member Nawab Ali Abbas Khan, Jatiya Ganotantrik Party (Jagpa) Vice President and spokesperson Rashed Pradhan, Chairman of Bangladesh Labor Party Lion Md Farooq Rahman, among others.

The event was attended by Jagpa General Secretary Professor Iqbal Hossain, BNP Vice Chairman Shamsul Ahad, and leaders from various parties like Bangladesh LDP, Islami Oikya Jote, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh, Bangladesh Labor Party, among others.