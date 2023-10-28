AL will resist BNP's hartal: Mayor Taposh

Politics

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 05:20 pm

Dhaka South Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh inspected the designated place for the rickshaw stand in Dhanmondi 2/A area on Wednesday (2 August). Photo: Jahidul Islam
The Awami League leaders and activists will increase resistance in every single ward of the city to tackle tomorrow's hartal called by the BNP, said Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh today.

"The BNP called a hartal tomorrow. This hartal will not be allowed. Every neighbourhood should be prepared to resist," said the mayor while speaking at the "Peace and Development" rally which kicked off this morning at the southern gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque on Saturday (28 October).

No objection to BNP's hartal as long as it is peaceful: AL leader Bahauddin at rally

Also present at the rally, Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak said, "Awami League workers are ready [to resist the hartal]."

"At the end of today's rally, on our way home, we will be chanting the slogan 'We don't accept the hartal, we won't accept it whatsoever'."

Stating that the BNP-Jamaat can never be trusted on their word, he said, "They [BNP] claimed they would overthrow Sheikh Hasina from power at the 28 October rally. They could not.

"They said they would hold a peaceful rally today, but they launched various attacks."

Addressing BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, he said, "You said you will have a peaceful mass gathering. But [your men] injured 42 policemen, and attacked Rajarbagh."
 

