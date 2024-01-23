AL will not use party symbol in Upazila Parishad elections: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
23 January, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 11:59 am

Logo of Bangladesh Awami League
Logo of Bangladesh Awami League

The ruling Awami League (AL) has decided not to use party symbol in the upcoming Upazila Parishad elections, AL General Secretary of the party and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said.

"It has been decided that we will not use party symbols in the upazila elections. This decision will be finalised later in the joint meeting of the party's local nomination board and parliamentary nomination board. However, the decision taken by the working committee remains in effect," he told reporters after a meeting of the AL working committee held at Ganabhaban on Monday (22 January).

"World situation and Bangladesh situation were also discussed in the meeting," he added.

When asked about reserved women's seats in the parliament Obaidul Quader said, "After the announcement of the schedule of the Upazila Parishad elections, a decision will be taken in this regard."

A member of the presidium of AL, who was present at the meeting told The Business Standard there was a long discussion about the upazila elections.

"Most of the leaders advised not to use party symbol in the Upazila Parishad elections to keep activists away from conflicts. Awami League President Sheikh Hasina also expressed her support for this opinion of the leaders," the AL leader said.

 

