AL will never allow BNP to besiege Dhaka: AL leaders at protest rally

Politics

TBS Report
31 July, 2023, 05:40 pm
31 July, 2023, 05:40 pm

AL protest rally 31 July. Photo: Collected
The Bangladesh Awami League will never allow the BNP to besiege Dhaka, said leaders of the ruling party while speaking at today's sit-in programmes and processions at all wards across the city.

The rallies commenced around 11am across the capital's Mirpur-1 and Badda area and are ongoing.

Dhaka North Awami League General Secretary SM Mannan Kochi, who is leading the Badda rally, said, "Awami League leaders and activists will never allow Dhaka to be besieged. I will be on the streets until the elections."

Reiterating the ruling party's stance on holding the rally in response to "anarchy and arson violence" carried out by the opposition party, SM Mannan Kochi said, "Awami League will not allow any further loss of life or property in fires set by the BNP."

BNP workers have been launching attacks and vandalising cars and thus, putting the blame on the government, he said.

"The BNP is plotting to thwart the elections due to their lack of public support. They do not have the power and ability to disrupt the elections," he added. 

Dhaka North Awami League President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman is leading the Mirpur-1 rally.

Earlier, the party's Dhaka North and South units had cancelled its "peace rally" to be held at the old trade fair ground in the capital's Agargaon area on Monday.

On Saturday (29 July), the Awami League held a protest rally in the capital's Mirpur-1 to protest BNP's "anarchy and sabotage" in the name of movement. 

The party also organised a protest march and rally in the Badda area that evening.

Earlier on 30 July, AL's North unit said its leaders and activists will be on the streets for the next 150 days prior to the national elections. 

The Dhaka North Awami League was scheduled to hold a rally at the old trade fair grounds in Tejgaon today, the same day as the BNP's nationwide rallies. 

However, an Awami League leader said the rally was cancelled due to "special reasons".

Krishak League, a ruling party affiliate organisation, held protest marches and rallies in front of AL's central office on Sunday.

Jubo League's Dhaka South unit held a protest march and peace rally in the capital on Sunday.

