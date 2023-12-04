AL will give seats to deserving candidates from 14-party alliance: Quader

Deserving candidates in the Awami League-led 14-party alliance will be given seats in the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections, AL General Secretary and Road Transportation and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today.

"14-party alliance candidates may want some seats. Awami League has no objection to nominating those who can win," he said at a press conference organised at the political office of the AL president in Dhanmondi on Monday (4 December).

Candidates nominated by AL whose nomination papers have been cancelled can appeal if they want, the party will not interfere, he added.

Obaidul Quader said that the countrymen have rejected the BNP and their boycotting of the elections.

He also said that everyone has rejected the strikes and blockades called by BNP-Jamaat and that the country is now in a festive mood over the elections.

Regarding BNP's election boycott, Obaidul Quader said, "One thing is clear that BNP has boycotted the election by decision. What can we do now? If we had prevented them from coming to the polls, then there would have been a point. But they are not coming to the election intentionally."

The AL general secretary added: "By rejecting BNP's blockade and strike, everyone is enjoying the festive mood due to the election. Scrutiny is going on after the submission of nomination papers. There is a festive atmosphere everywhere now. It will not be possible to stop the people from coming to the polling stations by obstructing and vandalising properties."

"Government will hand over power to the elected government - this is our promise. Awami League is not worried about the voter turnout," Quader said.

He also said that initiatives have been taken to overcome the economic loss caused by BNP sabotage.

Regarding BNP's demand for a caretaker government, Quader said, "If you fail in the movement, you will lose in the election, that is certain in the politics of Bangladesh. Those who block the right to vote will be blocked by the voters. The people of the country will not tolerate it anymore. BNP will not be able to stop the election by obstructing it."

Referring to global calls for free and fair polls, Obaidul Quader said, "Foreigners have understood that there will be peaceful elections in Bangladesh. People are eager to participate in this election."

He also said that he is not afraid of any conflict around the 10 December rally.

"BNP did not participate in the elections but there are 29 other parties. Many parties outside the government also participated in the elections. A strong opposition depends on a strong democracy," the AL leader further said.