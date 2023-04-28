AL will be tough on election disruptors: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said that Awami League will give a fitting reply to anyone who will try to obstruct the free, fair and peaceful election.

The AL members will remain in the field until the next election to ensure no disruption occurs, said Quader, who is also the general secretary of Awami League.

He said this after laying a wreath on the grave of Sheikh Jamal to mark his birthday at Banani graveyard this morning. Jamal, the second son of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was killed during the August 15 massacre in 1975.

Quader denied that the AL holds any programme to counter BNP's movement.

"We are holding peace rallies to protect the lives and property of the people of this country from bad politics. We are not giving any programme with a deadline. We will be on the streets till the next election," he added.

He also called upon the people to join their peace movement.

He said the most brutal murder in the history of human civilisation was the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh and his family members in 1975.

In continuation of the same conspiracy, killings were carried out on November 3, 1975 and August 21, 2004. These three events are linked together, he said.

Emphasising the need to establish democracy in Bangladesh and build the golden Bangla of Bangabandhu's dream, Quader said democracy should be institutionalized instead of the politics of murder, conspiracy and betrayal.

He called upon people and party activists to build resistance against militancy and defeat them.