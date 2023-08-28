AL will be held accountable by people for ‘undermining democracy’: Moin Khan

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 04:44 pm

AL will be held accountable by people for ‘undermining democracy’: Moin Khan

The former minister asserted that the ruling party's involvement in money laundering has hindered Bangladesh's membership in BRICS

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 04:44 pm
BNP leader Moin Khan speaks at a discussion at the National Press Club today (28 August). Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS
BNP leader Moin Khan speaks at a discussion at the National Press Club today (28 August). Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

BNP Standing Committee Member Dr Abdul Moin Khan said ruling Awami League will be held accountable by the people for "undermining democracy in the country".

"Even after 50 years of independence, there is still no democracy in the country. Awami League established the one-party 'bakshal' system by scrapping democracy. They will eventually be held accountable by the people for killing democracy," he said while speaking at a discussion at the National Press Club today (28 August).

Projonmo 71 organised the discussion demanding BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's release and the upcoming election to be held under a caretaker government.

Moin said, "The illegitimate government is gripped by fear of the people and fear of Begum Zia [Khaleda Zia]. The government thought that by imprisoning her, the people of the country would be silenced. The people of the country cannot be silenced even by shutting down everything.

"Numerous nations across the globe have raised concerns about the absence of democracy in Bangladesh. The government's diplomatic efforts have failed, resulting in the estrangement of even a longstanding friendly nation."

He further said, "No one's voice can be suppressed by force. The transformation of the Digital Security Act into the Cyber Security Act was aimed at stifling voices. However, in the face of the people's movement, the government's deceitful actions will prove as flimsy as scattered straw."

The BNP leader also alleged that the government is taking new measures due to its apprehension of the media's influence.

"Through the court, the government has asserted that Tarique Rahman's speeches should not be disseminated on any social media platform and must be removed. The government is afraid of Tarique Rahman and his voices," he added.

The former minister asserted that the ruling party's involvement in money laundering has hindered Bangladesh's membership in BRICS.

BNP / Moin Khan / Awami League / Bangladesh

