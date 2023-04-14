AL will always celebrate Pahela Baishakh: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary and Roads and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said Baisakh will be celebrated as long as Awami League is in the country, as Pahela Baishakh is a day to express one's identity and non-communal spirit.

He said these things while participating in the colorful procession organized by Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League on the occasion of Bangla New Year 1430 celebration on Friday (14 April).

Obaidul Quader said Awami League was with the historical tradition of Bangladesh including Pahela Baishakh before and still is.

"It is not our headache who is observing or not. But we will observe it," he added.

Pointing out that Bengalis are celebrating Pahela Baishakh in a festive atmosphere, he said Pahela Baishakh is the destination of Bengali spirit, history and tradition.

Quader said that Sheikh Hasina is moving ahead with challenging decisions to deal with all the crises including the global economic crisis.

Awami League General Secretary said communalism practice has grown under the leadership of BNP. They will be overthrown under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.

"Those who prefer communal ideology and prefer bi-nationalism do not respect the history of celebrating Baisakh They will be resisted," he also said.

The procession started from the capital's Bahadur Shah Park and ended in front of the Awami League's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue.