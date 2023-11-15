AL welcomes polls schedule, to start nomination form sale tomorrow

The ruling Awami League has welcomed the announcement of the schedule of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections with several leaders of the party, saying they would start selling nomination forms tomorrow.

Following the polls schedule announcement by the Election Commission, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said in a press conference that the meeting of the party's National Election Management Committee will be held at the Dhaka District Awami League office in the capital's Tejgaon on 17 November.

Aspirant candidates for the election can collect the nomination forms from the party from that day, he added.

According to AL officials, the party will sell each nomination form at Tk50,000 this year.

After the announcement of polls schedule, Matia Chowdhury, presidium member of the party and deputy leader in the parliament, told The Business Standard leaders and activists had also been instructed to prevent BNP-Jamaat "anarchy" by occupying the streets.

She also said the AL would keep careful eye on the situation following the announcement of the election schedule.

"The Election Commission has announced the schedule according to the Constitution. The process of nomination of candidates will start soon for the final preparation of the elections," she said.

According to the AL officials, eight boards for eight categories will be made for receiving and submitting nomination forms of candidates for all 300 seats of the country.

Nomination forms will be distributed and submitted and sorted through the board.

Finally, the central nomination board headed by party president Sheikh Hasina will finalise the party candidate.

Abdur Rahman, a presidium member of the AL, told TBS, "We welcome the schedule announced by the Election Commission. The Election Commission is independent. They have announced the election schedule independently. They will be able to hold a fair, free and fair election."

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim told TBS, "The countrymen breathed a sigh of relief as the election schedule was announced. It will serve as a milestone in democratic continuity and governance of the country."

Jatiya Sangsad Whip and AL Central Organising Secretary Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan told TBS that there is no alternative to holding elections at the scheduled time to protect the democratic and constitutional continuity.

He expressed his hope that the BNP will participate in the polls. "According to Article 7 of the Constitution of Bangladesh, any attempt to change the government by force or by any other means, except for elections, is a punishable offence. Any native or foreigner who attempts to change the government by force can be punished with the maximum penalty."

He went on to say, "So it is not credible that anyone would risk death penalty for the BNP. So they will come to the elections and the elections will be free, fair and participatory."

Meanwhile, after the announcement of the polls schedule, AL brought leaders and activists across the country brought out processions to welcome the decision.