AL wants violence thru election under partisan govt: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
21 October, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 10:04 pm

Related News

AL wants violence thru election under partisan govt: Fakhrul

He said the BNP believes in equal rights, not secularism

TBS Report
21 October, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 10:04 pm
File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

The BNP wants peaceful elections but the ruling Awami League wants to bring back conflict by conducting elections under a partisan government, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said.

The political crisis that has arisen is the crisis of the entire nation, the BNP leader said during a visit to Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka on the occasion of Durga Puja on Saturday.

"Whenever the BNP got the responsibility of running the state, it worked on these [religious harmony]. Now everything is being divided. We don't want division, we want politics of unity," he added.

Fakhrul said Bangladeshi people do not believe in communalism but it is intentionally created here. "A group is creating trouble behind all the unwanted incidents that have happened in Bangladesh."

The BNP always believes in equal rights for all, not secularism, he added.

Mirza Fakhrul emphasised that the BNP's 31-point outline includes a commitment to guarantee religious freedom and foster a peaceful, inclusive, and vibrant Bangladesh.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul / Awami League (AL) / violence / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PABX operator Rezaul Karim at Daily Star&#039;s Dhanmondi office in the ‘90s. He has been working as a phone operator for almost 30 years. Photo: Courtesy

Living directories: Telephone operators at newspaper offices

15h | Panorama
For puja events during the evening or night, opt for dark-coloured, heavy and gorgeous shari. Photo: Kay Kraft

Embrace your inner diva this Durga Puja

1d | Mode
Photos: Collected

Watch Out: 4 affordable ladies' watches that can start a conversation

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

A symphony of scent and flame: The enchantment of Depulat's Flame Air diffuser

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The availability of free digital streaming of the Cricket World Cup reduces TV viewership

The availability of free digital streaming of the Cricket World Cup reduces TV viewership

2h | TBS SPORTS
Al-Jazeera office closed, Israel threatens BBC

Al-Jazeera office closed, Israel threatens BBC

4h | TBS World
Iran's Call for Oil Embargo on Israel

Iran's Call for Oil Embargo on Israel

6h | TBS World
How Pathao transformed to be a profitable startup in each segment

How Pathao transformed to be a profitable startup in each segment

9h | Corporate Talks