AL wants violence thru election under partisan govt: Fakhrul

The BNP wants peaceful elections but the ruling Awami League wants to bring back conflict by conducting elections under a partisan government, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said.

The political crisis that has arisen is the crisis of the entire nation, the BNP leader said during a visit to Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka on the occasion of Durga Puja on Saturday.

"Whenever the BNP got the responsibility of running the state, it worked on these [religious harmony]. Now everything is being divided. We don't want division, we want politics of unity," he added.

Fakhrul said Bangladeshi people do not believe in communalism but it is intentionally created here. "A group is creating trouble behind all the unwanted incidents that have happened in Bangladesh."

The BNP always believes in equal rights for all, not secularism, he added.

Mirza Fakhrul emphasised that the BNP's 31-point outline includes a commitment to guarantee religious freedom and foster a peaceful, inclusive, and vibrant Bangladesh.