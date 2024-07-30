AL wants to 're-establish Baksal' by banning all other parties: Fakhrul

The ruling Awami League wants to re-establish the Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League (Baksal) — a one-party system — by banning all other parties as they did in the past, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (30 July).

"Dictators always raise the topic of banning parties whenever people unite," he told the journalists at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's Office in Gulshan this afternoon.

When asked about BNP's stance on banning Jamaat, the BNP leader said, "We believe in multiparty democracy. Dictator governments have always banned multiple parties. Even during the Pakistani era, communists were banned by the dictators."

Criticising the Detective Branch of police for taking six coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement into their custody, the BNP leader said an unprecedented drama unfolded at the DB office.

"Everyone knows that the DB office has now become a hotel. Such a drama has humiliated the entire nation. The High Court has also commented on this. There is nothing more to say after that."

Fakhrul said the quota reform movement has created a stir not only in Bangladesh but also globally.

"Neighbouring India has voiced criticism, and the United Nations has also protested. Many have labelled the government as dictatorial," he added.