AL wants to 're-establish Baksal' by banning all other parties: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
30 July, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 06:21 pm

Related News

AL wants to 're-establish Baksal' by banning all other parties: Fakhrul

Dictators always raise the topic of banning parties whenever people unite, he says

TBS Report
30 July, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 06:21 pm
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Sketch: TBS
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Sketch: TBS

The ruling Awami League wants to re-establish the Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League (Baksal) — a one-party system — by banning all other parties as they did in the past, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (30 July).

"Dictators always raise the topic of banning parties whenever people unite," he told the journalists at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's Office in Gulshan this afternoon.

When asked about BNP's stance on banning Jamaat, the BNP leader said, "We believe in multiparty democracy. Dictator governments have always banned multiple parties. Even during the Pakistani era, communists were banned by the dictators."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Criticising the Detective Branch of police for taking six coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement into their custody, the BNP leader said an unprecedented drama unfolded at the DB office.

"Everyone knows that the DB office has now become a hotel. Such a drama has humiliated the entire nation. The High Court has also commented on this. There is nothing more to say after that."

Fakhrul said the quota reform movement has created a stir not only in Bangladesh but also globally.

"Neighbouring India has voiced criticism, and the United Nations has also protested. Many have labelled the government as dictatorial," he added.

Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / Awami League (AL) / Jamaat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Covid-19 period was tough, but at least the internet-based apps were active. But for gig workers, it was worse this time when there was no internet. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Out of a gig

10h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Why so many deaths? 

23h | Panorama
Flood-affected people have gathered in front of their homes. Photo: Masum Billah.

Wiped out by river and memory

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Baking 101: Must-have tools for aspiring bakers

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos