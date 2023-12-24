AL wants peaceful polls: Quader

Awami League will not tolerate any kind of violence centring on the upcoming election, the ruling party General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (24 December).

"We want peaceful elections free from violence. Our leader (AL president) is saying it time and again. If an AL candidate or any candidate's followers get involved in violence, we support the Election Commission's legal action. We don't have anything to say if someone's candidature is cancelled for rational reasons. The EC is independent," he told a press conference at AL President's Dhanmondi political office this afternoon.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the AL will not favour any particular party or independent candidates.

Mentioning that a festive atmosphere is prevailing across the country centring the upcoming general elections, the AL general secretary said talks are continuing everywhere over the polls.

"BNP leaders will lose everything if they follow the directives of their acting chairman and fugitive convict Tarique Rahman," said Quader, adding that Tarique has called a peculiar movement with remote control staying in London.

"If you have the courage, why don't you return home? There will be no Khomeini-style revolution in Bangladesh. Either you (Tarique) have to come to the streets or stay in jail. There will be no movement by staying abroad," he said.

About the BNP's non-cooperation movement, he said they (BNP leaders) threatened that they would not pay tax and utility bills.

"If you don't pay tax, you will have to go to jail. If you don't pay the utility bill, you will be punished. If you don't pay the electricity and water bill, your connections will be cut off. It's simple," the AL general secretary said.

He said there is a conspiracy going on but there will be no more 1/11 like situation in this country.

US Ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas went to India, but India's position is clear as it will not interfere in the internal affairs of Bangladesh, he said.

Responding to a question, Quader said the law enforcement agencies are probing the recent incidents of violence and legal action will be taken against those found guilty.

"No matter what anyone says, we are firm in our goal-orientation. Our advancement will not stop," he said.

The AL leader said the country's people have started boycotting those who are boycotting the elections.

"The political existence of those who are boycotting the elections will be narrowed and uncertainty will increase due to their negative politics.

They have chosen the path of terrorism. This politics of terrors and democracy are contradictory. The talk of democracy does not fit those who are involved in terrorism," he said.

Quader said party candidates or independents and many of whom belong to the AL should be considered as rivals.

Issuing a warning that the law will take its own course, he said no matter who they are, legal action will be taken if they violate rules and regulations.