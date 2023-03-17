AL wants next JS polls, keeping constitution unchanged: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said on Friday that the Awami League wants the forthcoming parliamentary election in the country to be held without any amendments to the constitution.

"The constitution cannot be modified at present. The election will be conducted with strict adherence to its existing provisions," said Quader, who also serves as the general secretary of the party.

Earlier, he paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his 103rd birth anniversary and National Children's Day 2023 at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the capital's Dhanmondi.

He told the journalists, "The former BNP government had repeatedly insulted the constitution and tarnished its dignity. But the Awami League will protect the dignity of the constitution."

Obaidul Quader further said, "Bangabandhu liberated our nation, and now, under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, we are striving to realise his vision of a prosperous Sonar Bangla. We shall remove the toxic roots of communalism that hinder our progress towards achieving this dream."

Meanwhile, Awami League Joint Secretary General and Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said, "The BNP, the sponsor of communal evil forces, is an obstacle to the country's development and progress. They must be resisted."